Israeli strike kills three in West Bank; Israel says it targeted Hamas operative

Israel's military said it carried out an airstrike ​in the West Bank on Friday that killed a ​Palestinian it described as a Hamas militant ‌operative as ​well as two of his accomplices, in a rare use of deadly Israeli air power in the occupied territory. Hamas condemned the strike but did not claim the ‌person targeted — whom the Israeli military named as Qais Bitawi — as a member. The strike targeted a car in the area of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the military and medics said.

The West Bank has seen a surge in militant ‌Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians as well as military raids into Palestinian towns. The northern West Bank, where Jenin sits, ‌was the site of a major Israeli assault last year, which the military says was aimed at targeting militant strongholds. In a statement, the military said Bitawi was involved in directing, funding and executing attacks on Israeli civilians and security forces. It said he maintained ties with Hamas members in Gaza, ⁠where ​the group is based, as ⁠well as abroad.

The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service said Israeli ground troops raided the site of the drone strike, briefly detained medics and prevented them ⁠from transporting those wounded or killed to hospital. Israel's military did not immediately provide comment on the ambulance service's statements.

Israel's 2025 operations in ​the northern West Bank forced thousands of Palestinians from their homes, with Israeli forces clearing out refugee camps and ⁠maintaining their longest presence in some West Bank cities for decades. Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of war crimes and crimes against humanity over what ⁠it ​said were forced expulsions. Israel denies committing such crimes.

In Gaza, where the U.S. has been working to salvage a deal that would disarm Hamas militants in exchange for Israel withdrawing from the territory, at least five Palestinians were killed in ⁠three Israeli strikes on Friday, Gaza health officials said. Those incidents included an Israeli strike near Deir Al-Balah that killed three ⁠people from the same family; ⁠a strike on a motorbike that killed one in Gaza City; and a separate strike in Gaza City that killed one Palestinian, according to health officials.

The Israeli military did not immediately ‌provide comment on the ‌strikes.