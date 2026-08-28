Cricket-England dismiss Pakistan for 110 to seize control of Lord's test

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 21:46 IST
Cricket-England dismiss Pakistan for 110 to seize control of Lord's test

England bowled ​Pakistan out for 110 to take ​a first-innings lead of 180 ‌and seize ​control of the second test at Lord's on Friday. A last-wicket stand of 47 between Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue had ‌frustrated Pakistan as England were eventually dismissed for a competitive 290, having been 120-5 on Thursday.

Robbed of opener Imam-ul-Haq, who injured his calf in the field on Thursday, Pakistan collapsed against ‌England's pace attack with Ollie Robinson taking four wickets and the lightning-fast Jofra Archer ‌three. Only opener Azan Awais offered some resistance with 46 before he became Robinson's fourth victim.

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