Cricket-England dismiss Pakistan for 110 to seize control of Lord's test
England bowled Pakistan out for 110 to take a first-innings lead of 180 and seize control of the second test at Lord's on Friday. A last-wicket stand of 47 between Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue had frustrated Pakistan as England were eventually dismissed for a competitive 290, having been 120-5 on Thursday.
Robbed of opener Imam-ul-Haq, who injured his calf in the field on Thursday, Pakistan collapsed against England's pace attack with Ollie Robinson taking four wickets and the lightning-fast Jofra Archer three. Only opener Azan Awais offered some resistance with 46 before he became Robinson's fourth victim.