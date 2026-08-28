US academic who accused Jason Arday of plagiarism allowed to resume some work

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 20:37 IST
US academic who accused Jason Arday of plagiarism allowed to resume some work

Nathan Cofnas, the U.S. academic who accused late Cambridge University professor ‌Jason Arday of plagiarism, has been allowed to resume some of his work at Ghent University while a disciplinary probe continues, the Belgian entity said on Friday.

Arday, once hailed as Cambridge's youngest Black professor, was found dead at the age of ‌41 in London this month, days after resigning from his post. Arday had denied the allegation of plagiarism ‌but acknowledged making mistakes. Ghent University subsequently suspended Cofnas "as a precautionary measure" as it opened an investigation. Cofnas said the probe was into possible discrimination.

In Friday's statement, Ghent said Cofnas could resume academic activities at the university while the investigation continued on the condition that he worked remotely ⁠and ​did not engage in any teaching. The ⁠plagiarism allegations against Arday drew huge media coverage, leading to questions about other elements of Arday's life, including statements he made about his ⁠career, personal life and medical conditions. GHENT SAYS IT HAD CONTACT WITH U.S. AMBASSADOR

Ghent also said it had been in contact with ​the U.S. ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, about Cofnas. "Ghent University confirms that it has been in contact ⁠with the U.S. Ambassador," it said via email, confirming a social media post by White.

Cofnas wrote in a post on X late on Thursday ⁠that ​his suspension period was over, thanking White for taking an interest in his case. Cofnas arrived at Ghent after Cambridge University's Emmanuel College ended its association with him after some students expressed concerns over Cofnas' blog posts, which argued ⁠that in a meritocracy "blacks would disappear from almost all high-profile positions outside of sports and entertainment".

Cofnas says he is not ⁠a racist and is ⁠in legal dispute with Emmanuel College. Arday's death triggered intense debate about racism in the academic world and the media in Britain.

Before his death, Arday repeatedly said the public attacks upon ‌him were ‌taking a toll on him and his family.

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