EXCLUSIVE-Russia's gasoline output drops to 70% of domestic demand late in August after drone attacks, sources say

Russia's gasoline production ​fell to about ​70% of domestic ‌consumption levels ​by the end of August after a series of ‌drone attacks forced major refineries to suspend operations, according to two industry sources. Ukraine has stepped up ‌attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure in a bid ‌to curb Moscow's revenues. Fuel shortages returned to Russian regions in August after a brief respite at the end ⁠of ​July, ⁠when some local authorities began easing or lifting restrictions on ⁠fuel sales.

According to sources, gasoline production at the ​end of August dropped to roughly the same ⁠level seen in early July, at the peak of ⁠the ​first wave of a fuel crisis that had been building since May. Over the ⁠past week, drones struck and halted operations at several major ⁠refineries, ⁠including plants in Perm, Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl, all significant producers of ‌motor gasoline.