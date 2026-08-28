EXCLUSIVE-Russia's gasoline output drops to 70% of domestic demand late in August after drone attacks, sources say
Russia's gasoline production fell to about 70% of domestic consumption levels by the end of August after a series of drone attacks forced major refineries to suspend operations, according to two industry sources. Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure in a bid to curb Moscow's revenues. Fuel shortages returned to Russian regions in August after a brief respite at the end of July, when some local authorities began easing or lifting restrictions on fuel sales.
According to sources, gasoline production at the end of August dropped to roughly the same level seen in early July, at the peak of the first wave of a fuel crisis that had been building since May. Over the past week, drones struck and halted operations at several major refineries, including plants in Perm, Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl, all significant producers of motor gasoline.