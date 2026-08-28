Kremlin declines comment on reports of September Ukraine talks

​The Kremlin ​on Friday ‌declined to comment ​on Ukrainian expectations that ‌a new round of talks could take place in September with U.S. ‌participation. Kremlin foreign policy aide ‌Yuri Ushakov said he had seen media reports about the proposal ⁠but ​could ⁠not say anything concrete, after President Volodymyr ⁠Zelenskiy's chief of staff said Ukrainian, ​Russian and U.S. representatives could ⁠meet next month.

The last round of ⁠trilateral ​Russia-Ukraine talks involving U.S. representatives took place in February. ⁠Russian and Ukrainian representatives have only ⁠had ⁠separate talks with the U.S. team since then.