Kremlin declines comment on reports of September Ukraine talks
The Kremlin on Friday declined to comment on Ukrainian expectations that a new round of talks could take place in September with U.S. participation. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said he had seen media reports about the proposal but could not say anything concrete, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said Ukrainian, Russian and U.S. representatives could meet next month.
The last round of trilateral Russia-Ukraine talks involving U.S. representatives took place in February. Russian and Ukrainian representatives have only had separate talks with the U.S. team since then.