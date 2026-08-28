Kremlin declines comment on reports of September Ukraine talks

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 21:30 IST
Kremlin declines comment on reports of September Ukraine talks

​The Kremlin ​on Friday ‌declined to comment ​on Ukrainian expectations that ‌a new round of talks could take place in September with U.S. ‌participation. Kremlin foreign policy aide ‌Yuri Ushakov said he had seen media reports about the proposal ⁠but ​could ⁠not say anything concrete, after President Volodymyr ⁠Zelenskiy's chief of staff said Ukrainian, ​Russian and U.S. representatives could ⁠meet next month.

The last round of ⁠trilateral ​Russia-Ukraine talks involving U.S. representatives took place in February. ⁠Russian and Ukrainian representatives have only ⁠had ⁠separate talks with the U.S. team since then.

TRENDING

1
Football-NFL eyes expansion in Japan as international games reach record high

Football-NFL eyes expansion in Japan as international games reach record hig...

Global
2
Kalshi cannot block Nevada oversight of sports prediction markets, US appeals court rules

Kalshi cannot block Nevada oversight of sports prediction markets, US appeal...

Global
3
Trump signs order to create a U.S. Space Academy

Trump signs order to create a U.S. Space Academy

Global
4
Thousands march in Washington as leaders warn of voting and civil rights rollbacks

Thousands march in Washington as leaders warn of voting and civil rights rol...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Vietnam Builds a Smarter Forecasting System, but Can It Survive Major Government Restructuring?

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026