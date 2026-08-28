Trump signs order to create a U.S. Space Academy

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 22:39 IST
Trump signs order to create a U.S. Space Academy

President Donald ‌Trump on ​Friday signed an executive order to begin creating a U.S. Space Academy, a new ‌institution modeled on West Point and other top U.S. military service academies. "It's called the U.S. Space Academy. That's a big deal," Trump said ‌during a visit to NASA's Johnson Space Center in ‌Houston, where he honored the Artemis II crew with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor. Trump said the academy would help train the service members, engineers and ⁠civilian operators ​needed as ⁠the U.S. Space Force and commercial space industry grow and Washington expands its ambitions ⁠on the moon and beyond. "A nation cannot be first on Earth ​if we're going to be second in space. Just not ⁠going to happen. Somehow, it just doesn't work that way," Trump added. Trump also ⁠said ​NASA has begun work on what he called the first nuclear-powered interplanetary spacecraft, which he said is expected to launch ⁠on a mission to Mars in 2028. He said the vessel could ⁠be ⁠the first in a larger American fleet aimed at making space travel more routine.

TRENDING

1
Iran's Supreme Leader bans acts that 'harm social cohesion'

Iran's Supreme Leader bans acts that 'harm social cohesion'

Global
2
Mother reunited with 8-year-old who climbed trees to survive Nepal floods

Mother reunited with 8-year-old who climbed trees to survive Nepal floods

Global
3
Football-NFL eyes expansion in Japan as international games reach record high

Football-NFL eyes expansion in Japan as international games reach record hig...

Global
4
Kalshi cannot block Nevada oversight of sports prediction markets, US appeals court rules

Kalshi cannot block Nevada oversight of sports prediction markets, US appeal...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Vietnam Builds a Smarter Forecasting System, but Can It Survive Major Government Restructuring?

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026