Kremlin says Putin and Xi to discuss Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline next week

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 21:30 IST
Kremlin says Putin and Xi to discuss Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline next week

Russian President ​Vladimir Putin will ​meet Chinese President ‌Xi Jinping ​on the sidelines of the August 31-September 1 Shanghai ‌Cooperation Organisation summit in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on ‌Friday. Ushakov said the leaders would discuss the ‌planned 2,600-km (1,616-mile) Power of Siberia 2 system expected to carry 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per ⁠year ​to ⁠China through Mongolia from the Arctic gasfields.

Power of Siberia 2 ⁠has been stalled due to disagreements over price, ​while the talks about the pipeline have ⁠dragged on for years. Putin will also hold talks with ⁠Turkish ​President Tayyip Erdogan, with the two leaders set to discuss the situation in Ukraine ⁠and the Black Sea.

Putin will also hold meetings ⁠with ⁠Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin aide ‌said.

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