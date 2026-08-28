Kremlin says Putin and Xi to discuss Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline next week
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the August 31-September 1 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday. Ushakov said the leaders would discuss the planned 2,600-km (1,616-mile) Power of Siberia 2 system expected to carry 50 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year to China through Mongolia from the Arctic gasfields.
Power of Siberia 2 has been stalled due to disagreements over price, while the talks about the pipeline have dragged on for years. Putin will also hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, with the two leaders set to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea.
Putin will also hold meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin aide said.