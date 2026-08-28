Kremlin expresses concern over arrests of Armenia opposition leaders

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 21:30 IST
Kremlin expresses concern over arrests of Armenia opposition leaders

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said ​on Friday Russia was greatly ​concerned about the arrests ‌of opposition figures ​in Armenia, and reiterated that Yerevan would not be able to remain in a Moscow-led economic ‌grouping as it seeks EU membership. Ushakov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation ‌summit in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, early next week.

Under Pashinyan, who swept ‌to power following street protests in 2018, Armenia has moved closer to the West and has distanced itself from Russia, which retains a major military base inside the South Caucasus ⁠country. Since winning ​re-election in ⁠June, Pashinyan has pursued what his critics view as a wide-ranging crackdown on his fiercest opponents, ⁠including opposition politicians, church leaders and civil society groups.

"This conversation is taking place against ​a rather unusual backdrop, when in Armenia there have been what I ⁠would call mass arrests of opposition leaders, particularly those leaders who have advocated and continue to ⁠advocate ​strengthening the traditionally good-neighbourly relations between our two countries," Ushakov told reporters. "Of course, this policy pursued by the Armenian leadership is a source of ⁠great concern to us," he said. State prosecutors in Armenia on Tuesday detained ⁠Robert Kocharyan, a prominent ⁠opposition leader and a former president, and formally charged him with a slew of corruption-related offences during his time ‌in office.

TRENDING

1
Football-NFL eyes expansion in Japan as international games reach record high

Football-NFL eyes expansion in Japan as international games reach record hig...

Global
2
Kalshi cannot block Nevada oversight of sports prediction markets, US appeals court rules

Kalshi cannot block Nevada oversight of sports prediction markets, US appeal...

Global
3
Trump signs order to create a U.S. Space Academy

Trump signs order to create a U.S. Space Academy

Global
4
Thousands march in Washington as leaders warn of voting and civil rights rollbacks

Thousands march in Washington as leaders warn of voting and civil rights rol...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Vietnam Builds a Smarter Forecasting System, but Can It Survive Major Government Restructuring?

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026