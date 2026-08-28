EXCLUSIVE-Russia's gasoline output drops to 70% of domestic demand late in August after drone attacks, sources say

Russia's gasoline production fell to about 70% of domestic consumption levels by the ‌end of August after a series of drone attacks forced major refineries to suspend operations, according to two industry sources. Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure in a bid to curb Moscow's revenues, creating a fuel crisis that has forced Russia to import petroleum products and maintain ‌sales restrictions across the country.

After a brief respite at the end of July, when some local authorities began easing or lifting restrictions ‌on fuel sales, shortages returned to Russian regions in August. Gasoline production at the end of August dropped to roughly the same level seen in early July, at the peak of the first wave of a fuel crisis that had been building since May, according to sources.

Regional authorities have re-imposed restrictions, including limits on purchases per customer ⁠and sales ​schedules based on vehicle registration plate numbers. The ⁠impact of the shortages has been partially softened by drivers avoiding non-essential trips because of the risk of long queues at filling stations or running out of fuel.

Over ⁠the past week, drones struck and halted operations at several major refineries, including plants in Perm, Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl, all significant producers of motor gasoline. The emergency ​shutdowns widened the gap between gasoline production and market demand to about 35,000 metric tons per day, meaning that current output, ⁠of around 80,000 tons per day, compensates only for 70% of domestic demand, the sources said.

Average gasoline production in August stood at about 90,000 tons per day, equivalent to ⁠roughly ​80% of estimated summer demand of 115,000 tons per day. Russia's Energy Ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

IMPORTS RISE The fuel deficit has forced Russia to increase imports of petroleum products. Seaborne supplies from Asian countries are expected to total about 270,000 tons in ⁠August, while gasoline imports from Belarus are seen reaching around 150,000 tons during the month, or roughly 5,000 tons per day, according to ⁠market participants.

In total, about 220,000 ⁠tons of imported gasoline have already arrived in Russia in August, traders estimate, averaging around 7,000 tons per day. With gasoline exports banned until January 31 and imports supplementing domestic production, supplies to the domestic market could ‌average about 97,000 tons ‌per day in August, or around 85% of demand.