Egypt says US Iran sanctions limited to Banque Misr's UAE branches

Egypt's ​central bank ​said on ‌Friday that U.S. ​Iran-related sanctions on Banque ‌Misr only affected that lender's branches in the United Arab Emirates ‌and did not extend to any ‌other Egyptian banks.

The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it moved ⁠to ​cut ⁠off Banque Misr's branches in the United ⁠Arab Emirates from dollar transactions for ​its dealings with Iran.

The ⁠move was part of part of ⁠Treasury ​Secretary Scott Bessent's campaign to increase economic pressure ⁠to try to break a stalemate six ⁠months ⁠into Washington's war with Iran.