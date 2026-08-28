Boeing, union negotiators to meet Monday to resume stalled contract negotiations
Negotiators from Boeing and its largest white-collar union plan to meet Monday to resume contract discussions, a spokesman for the Society of Professional Engineering Employees Association (SPEEA) said. SPEEA's roughly 17,000 members rejected Boeing's overwhelmingly contract offer last week.
Union members, which include engineers and technical workers, said in a survey by SPEEA this week that they want larger and immediate guaranteed wage increases from Boeing. The second priority, according to survey results shared by SPEEA, is more money for annual performance-based raises. Better annual cost-of-living adjustments were the third-highest priority, according to the nearly 13,000 union members who took the survey.
Boeing did not immediately comment on Monday's meeting.