Boeing, union negotiators to meet Monday to resume stalled contract negotiations

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 23:06 IST
Boeing, union negotiators to meet Monday to resume stalled contract negotiations

Negotiators from Boeing and its largest ‌white-collar union plan to meet Monday to resume contract discussions, a spokesman for the ‌Society of Professional Engineering Employees Association (SPEEA) said. SPEEA's ‌roughly 17,000 members rejected Boeing's overwhelmingly contract offer last week.

Union members, which include engineers and ⁠technical workers, ​said ⁠in a survey by SPEEA this week ⁠that they want larger and immediate guaranteed wage ​increases from Boeing. The second priority, according ⁠to survey results shared by SPEEA, is more ⁠money ​for annual performance-based raises. Better annual cost-of-living adjustments were the third-highest priority, according ⁠to the nearly 13,000 union members who ⁠took the ⁠survey.

Boeing did not immediately comment on Monday's meeting.

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