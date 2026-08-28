Zelenskiy says US gave Kyiv information about meetings in Moscow

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 22:21 IST
Zelenskiy says US gave Kyiv information about meetings in Moscow

Ukraine's President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said on Friday that ‌the ​United States had given Kyiv information about a number of meetings in Moscow over ‌the last few days. "Today we received information from the American side about the meetings in Moscow that took place these days. ‌There were a number of meetings there," Zelenskiy said on ‌Telegram, without going into detail on who was at the meetings.

"I thank them for the information and for the necessary tone of the conversation with ⁠Russia," ​Zelenskiy added, ⁠again without elaborating. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that CIA Director John Ratcliffe ⁠had travelled to Moscow to warn Russia off any attack on ​a NATO member.

The Kremlin dismissed the report, while U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attack a NATO country, ⁠playing ​down media reports on Ratcliffe's trip. Two sources told Reuters that Ratcliffe had raised the possibility of a Russian operation against ⁠a NATO member during the meeting, although it was unclear whether ⁠that was ⁠the primary purpose of the trip. The talks also covered Russia's support for Iran, one source told ‌Reuters.

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