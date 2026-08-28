Colombia's deficit far worse than feared, analysts say IMF support may be needed

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 22:21 IST
Colombia's deficit far worse than feared, analysts say IMF support may be needed

​The budget bill submitted by Colombia's new government ​to Congress revealed a fiscal outlook far ‌worse than ​markets had expected for 2026 and 2027, analysts said on Friday, adding that the country may need support from multilateral lenders including the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The ‌head of the country's independent Fiscal Rule Committee also warned that public finances face a "far more critical" situation if the proposal is approved.

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