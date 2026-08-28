Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Aces starter NaLyssa Smith to miss remainder of season

The Las Vegas Aces announced on Thursday that forward NaLyssa Smith will miss the remainder of the 2026 season. Smith crumpled to ​the floor late in the third quarter of the Aces' game vs. Toronto on Sunday, grabbing her left leg. There did not appear to be ​any contact that caused the injury and Smith was subbed out on the next dead ball.

Judge's order ‌prohibits SEC ​from blocking pro athletes' return

A group of 41 athletes can't be blocked by the NCAA, the Southeastern Conference or SEC commissioner Greg Sankey from going back to college for one more season thanks to a restraining order signed Thursday by District Court Judge Martin Hoffman in Dallas. The plaintiffs include three active NFL players: wide receiver Omari Evans and linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, both of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jordan Hudson.

ACC joins other power conferences in banning ex-pros

The ACC Board of ‌Directors adopted a resolution with unanimous approval Thursday that curtails the possibility of players with NFL, NBA or WNBA ties returning to college at one of their member institutions. The ACC followed the other power conferences -- the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 -- that introduced similar rules this week as undrafted NFL free agents attempted to return to college thanks to a Louisiana court's ruling.

Rapids deal F Dante Sealy to Montreal for up to $1.7M

The Colorado Rapids traded forward Dante Sealy back to CF Montreal on Friday in exchange for up to $1.7 million in general allocation money. The Rapids will receive $400,000 in 2026 and $1 million in 2027, plus up to an additional $300,000 in conditional funds if certain performance metrics are ‌met.

Tennis-Major question marks in women's field leave door open for Gauff, Swiatek at US Open

Major question marks hang over the top two seeds in the women's field when the U.S. Open main draw begins on Sunday, leaving the door open for past winners Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek to bring home another trophy from ‌Flushing Meadows. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka's dismal back half of the season has clouded her pursuit of a rare third successive U.S. Open title, while number two Elena Rybakina's exit from Cincinnati with a leg injury has cast her campaign into doubt.

Soccer-UEFA asks US court for FIFA documents in planned Swiss case against Infantino

UEFA has asked a U.S. federal court for permission to obtain testimony and documents from FIFA entities in Florida for use in a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, according to a court filing. In an ex parte application filed under U.S. law, European soccer's governing body said it is considering criminal proceedings against Infantino and potentially other FIFA officials and advisers over a now-abandoned plan to transfer commercial rights linked to men's and women's World Cups and the Club World Cup into a new subsidiary called FIFA ⁠Forward Enterprise (FFE).

Tony Romo, facing ​new citations, 'accepts full responsibility'

CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo took "full responsibility for his actions" on Thursday in ⁠connection with a July arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, with the announcement coming on the same day that he was handed three new citations related to the incident. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was pulled over July 23 in Milwaukee, and he was arrested, booked and released.

Soccer-Inter Miami appoint 'Kily' Gonzalez as new manager

Inter Miami have appointed Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez as manager, with interim boss Guillermo Hoyos remaining in charge until ⁠the Argentine secures the necessary U.S. work permits, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club said on Thursday. Hoyos, who was previously overseeing Miami's professional development structure, stepped into the role on a temporary basis after Javier Mascherano stepped down in April.

Whitecaps sign D Tate Johnson to contract extension

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Tate Johnson signed a contract extension through the 2029-30 MLS season. Financial terms were not disclosed by ​the team on Friday, but the Whitecaps said they hold an option for the 2030-31 season.

Sport-Conflicting ideas of fairness in women’s sports fuel transgender participation debate

Recent controversy in the WNBA has reignited the debate about transgender participation in women’s sports, with advocacy groups split over differing ideas of fairness. Indiana Fever guard Sophie ⁠Cunningham has faced a wave of support and backlash for her comments in an ESPN interview last month, saying young girls in sport “shouldn't have to go against biological men”.

Tennis-Djokovic eyes elusive 25th major at U.S. Open with Zverev as main hurdle

The stars may be aligning for Novak Djokovic's quest to win a standalone record 25th Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, with Jannik Sinner out injured and Carlos Alcaraz returning from a lengthy layoff, ⁠though ​Alexander Zverev remains a formidable obstacle. Since triumphing at Flushing Meadows in 2023, Djokovic has remained a force at the Grand Slams, but Alcaraz and Sinner have seized control of the men's game and shared 10 of the last 11 major titles.

NFL preseason roundup: Fernando Mendoza underwhelms in Raiders' loss

Las Vegas rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza struggled on Thursday as the Raiders dropped their preseason finale 18-12 to the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Mendoza, the No. 1 overall selection in this year's draft, completed 7 of 14 passes for 57 yards. He threw one interception and was sacked twice.

Report: Yankees GM Brian Cashman expected back for 30th season

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is expected to return ⁠for his 30th season on the job in 2027. That's according to the New York Post, which reported Friday that Cashman's contract is expiring and club owner Hal Steinbrenner has no reason not to offer him another.

China’s record robotic strides show the limits of human speed

A made-in-China humanoid shattered Usain Bolt’s world record time ⁠in the 100-metre sprint this week, a milestone in the development of robots that can match, ⁠and even surpass, human achievements. But the robot did not beat Bolt by running like him, or like any human, sport science experts say.

Tennis-US Open draw hands Alcaraz, Sabalenka tough tests

Defending U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz faces a challenging road to the New York final while Aryna Sabalenka will also have her hands full in her bid for a three-peat, following Thursday's draw. Alcaraz, who is returning to singles action after sitting out five months with a wrist injury, landed in the stronger bottom half of ‌the men's draw along with former U.S. Open champions Novak Djokovic, ‌Daniil Medvedev, Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic.

Inter Miami tab Cristian Alberto 'Kily' Gonzalez as coach

Inter Miami CF appointed Cristian Alberto "Kily" Gonzalez as their new head coach. The move, announced ​Thursday night, will have Gonzalez at the controls once he receives the corresponding work permits.