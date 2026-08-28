Trump loses bid to move already-decided criminal hush money case to US court

​A federal judge denied Donald Trump's attempt to move his already-decided New York state hush money case to federal court, in a setback on Friday for the U.S. president's effort to erase his criminal ‌conviction.

"The grounds for a second removal cited by ... Trump, are neither new nor legally sufficient. He has failed to show good cause and diligence," U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein wrote in his decision denying the move. The Manhattan-based judge's ruling came after a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of ‌Appeals directed him to review more closely how the Supreme Court's decision in July 2024 giving Trump broad immunity from prosecution affected the New ‌York case. Trump is trying to overturn his May 2024 conviction for concealing a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, whose claim to have had a sexual encounter with him could have upended his 2016 presidential campaign. Jurors convicted Trump, a Republican, on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin ⁠Bragg.

Trump has ​denied Daniels' claim and defeated ⁠Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the election. He has also asked a New York state appeals court to void his conviction. TRUMP ASSERTS PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY The Supreme Court decision, Trump v. ⁠United States, said presidents are immune from prosecution over official acts, and prosecutors cannot use evidence of official acts even in criminal cases involving private behavior.

Trump said that ​should doom his hush money conviction because jurors heard evidence from his first White House term, including testimony from former White House ⁠communications director Hope Hicks. Hellerstein, who was appointed by former Democratic President Bill Clinton, had twice previously rejected Trump's attempt to move the case, agreeing with Bragg that it involved private behavior.

But the ⁠appeals ​court said Hellerstein should review whether the disputed evidence "relates to acts taken under color of the Presidency." TRUMP RECEIVED NO JAIL TIME The trial judge in the hush money case, Juan Merchan, sentenced Trump on January 10, 2025, to an unconditional discharge, with no jail time or fine.

Merchan said ⁠that punishment, which left the conviction on the books, would avoid a disruption to Trump's second White House term, which began on January 20, ⁠2025. Trump faced four criminal cases, ⁠and Bragg's was the only one that went to trial. He denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in all four cases.

The three judges on the appeals court were appointed to the bench by Democratic presidents. Bragg ‌is also a Democrat.