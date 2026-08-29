Spain asks EU for help processing migrants in Ceuta

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 00:10 IST
Spain asks EU for help processing migrants in Ceuta

Spain asked on Friday ​for help from the European ​Border and Coast ‌Guard Agency (Frontex) ​in processing migrants in the North African enclave of Ceuta almost a month after tens ‌of thousands rushed across the border from Morocco. Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska sent a request to Beate Gminder, the European Commission's director general for migration ‌and home affairs, for help from Frontex, a European Union ‌agency, to screen migrants in the enclave illegally.

Authorities say between 5,000 and 8,000 people remain in Ceuta after at least 72,000 people crossed from Morocco on ⁠July 30 ​in a rush ⁠that killed 82 migrants on the Spanish side of the border, with 14 ⁠more deaths confirmed by Morocco. Spain also asked for 10 more officers ​from Frontex to help with migrant screening.

Marlaska's request comes amid rising ⁠tensions in Ceuta after a series of protests by residents who have demanded ⁠the ​migrants leave. Tents used by migrants on Trampolin Beach, where many migrants have been camping out, have been attacked and set on fire.

Twelve ⁠migrants were arrested on Thursday after stoning an army vehicle, injuring one ⁠soldier and ⁠four migrants. Eleven were expelled from Ceuta, the El Pais newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources from ‌the city's ‌main court.

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