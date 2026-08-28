Cricket-England in total control at Lord's after Pakistan crumble

A day ​Pakistan began with high hopes of ​making a real contest of ‌the ​second test ended with them plummeting towards another heavy defeat as England seized total control at Lord's, bowling them ‌out for 110 and building a lead of 261 on Friday. Even with rain forecast to interfere on day three on Saturday, England, who reached 81-3 at the close in ‌their second innings, look almost certain to wrap up their first test series ‌win at home for two years.

England's tail wagged with a last-wicket stand of 47 between Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson extending England's first innings to a respectable 290 after they had toiled on ⁠120-5 ​on Thursday when ⁠bowler Mohammad Abbas had the visitors on top. Pakistan's batting, weakened by absence of opener Imam-ul-Haq who injured ⁠his calf on Thursday, was then ruthlessly exposed by the metronomic accuracy of Ollie Robinson ​and the pace of Jofra Archer who nudged the needle to 95mph.

Robinson ended ⁠with the incredible figures of four wickets for 11 runs from 13 overs while Archer bagged three ⁠for ​26. There was some evening cheer for Pakistan as Khurram Shahzad removed Ben Duckett and Jordan Cox cheaply and Mohammad Ali sent England skipper Joe Root back ⁠to the pavilion but opener Emilio Gay was 30 not out as bad light ⁠curtailed play.

Considering how ⁠Pakistan have batted so far in the series -- they managed scores of 171 and 136 at Headingley -- England's lead is surely ‌already beyond ‌them.