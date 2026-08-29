France says four nationals missing after Nepal flood

​Four French ​nationals are ‌still missing after ​the devastating flash flood that ‌struck areas near the Nepal-Tibet border earlier this week, French minister delegate ‌for French nationals abroad Eleonore ‌Caroit said on Friday. The Minister Delegate said the foreign ministry had identified 80 ⁠French ​people ⁠were in the area when disaster struck ⁠and 76 are accounted for.

A ​glacier collapse on Wednesday unleashed ⁠a huge torrent of rock, ice, ⁠mud ​and debris through Himalayan mountain river systems, killing at ⁠least 579 people in Nepal and ⁠seven ⁠in China's Tibet. More than 2,000 people were missing on ‌Friday ‌evening.