British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 01:40 IST
British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE

British far-right ​political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, ​who has ‌called for ​supermarket ICE checkpoints and summary deportation of anyone ‌failing to prove legal U.S. residency, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ‌agency records showed on Friday. ICE's parent agency, ‌the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said Yiannopoulos, 41, was arrested on Thursday at the Louis ⁠Armstrong ​New ⁠Orleans International Airport and is subject to a final ⁠order of removal.

According to DHS, Yiannopoulos legally ​entered the U.S. in May 2019 through ⁠New York City but "chose to overstay his welcome ⁠in ​violation of our nation's laws." Yiannopoulos was not immediately available for comment ⁠and it was not known whether he has obtained ⁠legal ⁠representation.

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