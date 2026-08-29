Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Practical Magic 2' returns to celebrate sisterhood, pass the ​baton

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reunite to reprise the roles of ​cursed witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in "Practical ‌Magic ​2," a sequel that arrives in cinemas almost three decades after the original film. "Practical Magic" was released to a lukewarm reception in 1998 but has gained a cult following among fans over the years.

Dolly Parton's legacy ‌lives on through book deliveries to kids

For 3-year-old Simon Dockery, a trip to the mailbox can mean a new adventure. Since he was a baby, books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library have arrived at his family’s Georgia home each month. Now his younger brother, 11-month-old Samuel, also receives books of his own.

Tim Curry, actor ‌famed for 'Rocky Horror Picture Show,' dead at 80

Tim Curry, the baritone-voiced British actor who pranced to movie fame as a singing, lingerie-clad "sweet transvestite" in the ‌1975 cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," has died at the age of 80, his manager said on Wednesday. A cause of death was not immediately given, but Curry had been in ill health for some time. He died peacefully on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles, his manager said.

US judge awards Blake Lively $407,000 for legal bills in Justin Baldoni dispute, much ⁠less than ​she sought

A federal judge on Wednesday ⁠awarded Blake Lively $407,000 to cover her legal fees and costs after successfully defending against fellow actor Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit stemming from their movie "It Ends With Us." The payment authorized by U.S. District ⁠Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan is only about 5% of the $8.04 million that Lively sought. She had received no money when she settled her own lawsuit in May against ​Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios.

Behind the rhinestones, Dolly Parton built a business empire

Dolly Parton, the larger-than-life country singer and songwriter who died on ⁠Tuesday at age 80, rose from a self-described "dirt poor" upbringing to build a business empire that extended from song royalties to hit movies, a cosmetic line, pet products, a theme park, a truck ⁠stop ​and more. Forbes estimated in 2025 that Parton's net worth totaled about $450 million, putting her at No. 78 on the magazine's list of America's richest, self-made women. The largest share came from her 50% stake in the Dollywood theme park in Tennessee, Forbes said. She also made the financially ⁠savvy decision early in her career to retain the rights to all of her songs, allowing her to claim royalties when they were played or ⁠performed.

Dolly Parton leaves legacy of literacy, ⁠advocacy and charitable giving

Dolly Parton, the trailblazing country music icon, songwriter and actress who died on Tuesday at age 80, was so much more to millions around the world. She was a symbol of generosity, whose philanthropic work spanned ‌literacy, disaster relief, medical research ‌and support for marginalized communities and racial justice, transcending the political and cultural divides ​that reshaped the world around her.