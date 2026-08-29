Portugal winger Rafael Leao bid an emotional farewell to AC ​Milan amid reports he is close to joining ​Turkish side Galatasaray, saying the decision was ‌difficult ​but that he would always remain part of the Rossoneri's history. A product of Sporting Portugal's academy, the 27-year-old has been capped 49 times by his country ‌and represented Portugal at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups. He joined Milan from French side Lille in 2019.

Leao became a key figure for the seven-time European champions, scoring 80 goals and providing 65 assists in 291 appearances across ‌all competitions. He helped Milan win the Serie A title in 2021-22 and the Italian Super Cup in ‌the 2024-25 season. According to media reports, Milan have accepted a €45 million ($52.12 million) offer from Galatasaray for Leao, whose contract with the Italian club runs until June 2028.

"It's a difficult time," Leao told Sky Sport Italy on Friday after Milan's 2-0 Serie A win over Venezia ⁠at the ​San Siro, where he was ⁠not part of the squad. "I've said goodbye to my teammates after seven years. "Milan helped me grow and understand what top-flight football is ⁠all about. The time has come to say goodbye. I might have liked to say goodbye in a different way. The ​fans supported me even during the tough times.

"I know what I've achieved here; I'll go down in ⁠the club's history. All I can do is say thank you." Milan appointed former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim as manager in June after ⁠a ​disappointing campaign last season that saw them miss out on Champions League qualification.

They have since made a strong start to the new Serie A season, winning their opening two matches. "My love for Milan will never end; ⁠even from afar, I'll always be watching them...," Leao added.

"There are times when you have to make a decision ⁠and choose a different path. "Today, ⁠Milan showed great quality and have a great manager. He's someone who can help Milan win major trophies. It's the sort of football I like...

"Life doesn't end here. ‌I cried; I ‌was moved." ($1 = 0.8634 euros)