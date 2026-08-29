"Defence and security cooperation has taken a structured format": Indian Envoy to Kyrgyzstan ahead of PM Modi's visit

By Ayushi Agarwal India's Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, Birender Singh Yadav, has underscored the robust expansion of bilateral defence and trade ties between the two nations, highlighting institutional mechanisms and transport corridors as key pillars of strategic engagement.

Speaking to ANI in Bishkek, Ambassador Yadav detailed the deepening military cooperation, stating, "Our defence and security cooperation has taken a structured format since the signing of the MoU establishing a Joint Working Group on defence cooperation. They meet regularly to formulate an annual action plan, and all activities are carried out in accordance with this agreed-upon framework. We have an institutional mechanism for bilateral exercises between our defence forces. We will be holding its next edition in the coming months. We also curate specialised, tailor-made courses based on the requirements of the Kyrgyz Republic, maintaining excellent cooperation in the military-technical sphere as well..." Addressing geographical challenges and economic integration, the Ambassador further noted the concerted efforts being made to boost commerce across Central Asia.

Emphasising the significance of logistical routes, Yadav added, "...there is indeed a challenge regarding direct physical connectivity. Both countries are promoting and availing the use of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to provide a streamlined transport corridor for the flow of goods and services between the two nations and to the broader Central Asian region. We are confident that the optimum utilisation of the INSTC transport corridor will significantly help in enhancing our bilateral trade ties." This diplomatic momentum aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's departure on Saturday for a two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to reinforce India's strategic partnerships across Central Asia. Following the bilateral leg in Tashkent, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which commemorates a quarter-century of the organisation.

Highlighting regional priorities, Prime Minister Modi said in the departure statement, "India has been an active and constructive member of the SCO since 2017. I look forward to advancing India's vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to threaten peace and stability in our neighbourhood and beyond." The Prime Minister further added, "I also look forward to meeting President Japarov and other SCO leaders, and to attending the Opening Ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of the rich living heritage of Central Asia that India holds in deep respect."

Prime Minister Modi added, "I am confident that this visit will strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia, deepen our civilisational connect with the region, and advance our shared pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity, values that lie at the heart of India's engagement with the world." The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has 10 member states with a combined territory of about 36 million kilometres and a population of over 3.4 billion. It represents about 25 per cent of global GDP and over 15 per cent of international trade. Full membership of the organisation was granted to India in 2017. (ANI)