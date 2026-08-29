UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of wildfires

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity and condolences to Algeria over the tragic deaths and injuries caused by wildfires in the country's northeast, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 14:51 IST
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of wildfires
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 29 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Algeria over the victims of wildfires in the northeast of the country, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to Algeria and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. (ANI/WAM)

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