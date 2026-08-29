Motor racing-Norris extends to 2030 and would be happy to end career at McLaren

Formula ​One world ​champion Lando ‌Norris announced ​a contract extension with McLaren until at ‌least the end of 2030 on Saturday, and said he would be happy ‌to see out his career with ‌a team that felt like home. The 26-year-old Briton, winner of the last two ⁠races ​in Hungary ⁠and the Netherlands, broke the news to ⁠McLaren employees at a friends and ​family day at the Woking factory.

McLaren ⁠said there was also a multi-year option ⁠to ​commit beyond 2030, and Norris had been gifted an MCL39 ⁠car from last season when he became ⁠the ⁠team's first drivers' champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.