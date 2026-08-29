Banque Misr says it is reviewing US Iran sanctions notice

​Egypt's Banque ​Misr said ‌it is reviewing ​a U.S. Treasury notice related ‌to restricting U.S. dollar correspondent banking services provided by U.S. financial institutions ‌to Banque Misr's branch in ‌the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement on Saturday. It said ⁠Banque ​Misr's ⁠branch in the UAE continues to ⁠provide banking services to its customers ​in accordance with the applicable rules ⁠and procedures.

The U.S. Treasury said on ⁠Friday ​it had moved to cut off Banque Misr's branches ⁠in the United Arab Emirates ⁠from ⁠dollar transactions for its dealings with Iran.