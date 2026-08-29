Banque Misr says it is reviewing US Iran sanctions notice
Egypt's Banque Misr said it is reviewing a U.S. Treasury notice related to restricting U.S. dollar correspondent banking services provided by U.S. financial institutions to Banque Misr's branch in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement on Saturday. It said Banque Misr's branch in the UAE continues to provide banking services to its customers in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.
The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it had moved to cut off Banque Misr's branches in the United Arab Emirates from dollar transactions for its dealings with Iran.