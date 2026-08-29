At ​least 27 people were ​killed after a Russian drone ‌strike on ​a Kyiv-area warehouse sparked a detonation, officials said on Saturday, prompting calls by President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy to punish those responsible.

Another 42 people were also injured and more than 380 evacuated from the strike area in ‌the Bucha district, Tymur Tkachenko, governor of the Kyiv region, wrote ‌on the Telegram app. Tkachenko did not provide details about what was hit in the strike late on Friday. Zelenskiy said a strike on a warehouse had ⁠triggered ​a detonation ⁠and that nearby infrastructure suffered "significant damage", including residential buildings and a facility providing care ⁠for the elderly.

"Those who allowed this to happen must be held ​accountable for their decisions," Zelenskiy wrote on X, adding that ⁠criminal cases had already been opened on charges of official negligence. "There are ⁠regulations ​in place – ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas. Appropriate conclusions will certainly be drawn."

Tkachenko, the governor, ⁠said the death toll could still rise. The attack on Friday followed two ⁠days of ⁠frequent drone waves aimed at the city and the surrounding region, damaging warehouses and homes and disrupting ‌daily ‌life.