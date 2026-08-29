PM Modi reaches Uzbekistan, accorded warm reception at airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on Saturday on the first leg of his two-nation visit.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 18:57 IST
PM Modi reaches Uzbekistan, accorded warm reception at airport
PM Modi arrives in Tashkent (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on Saturday on the first leg of his two-nation visit. PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the airport.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The two leaders will review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people domains and set the agenda for the road ahead. In his departure statement, PM Modi said India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has seen significant advancement in recent years.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of Viksit Bharat and Yangi Uzbekistan," he said. PM Modi said he will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries.

From Tashkent, at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, marking 25 years of this important organisation. This is PM Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan. (ANI)

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