Motorcycling-Marc Marquez leaves brother Alex and Bezzecchi behind to win Aragon sprint

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 19:08 IST
Motorcycling-Marc Marquez leaves brother Alex and Bezzecchi behind to win Aragon sprint

Marc Marquez beat ​his brother Alex ​to win ‌the Aragon ​Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, as the reigning MotoGP ‌champion underlined his dominance on home turf and at one of his favourite tracks. Bezzecchi had claimed ‌pole position with a lap record earlier ‌on Saturday, but he had a poor start off the line, with both Marc and Alex overtaking ⁠the ​Aprilia rider ⁠to drop him down to third after turn one.

Once ⁠Marc was out in front, there was no ​catching him as he peeled away with ⁠Alex in tow, while Bezzecchi found no opening to ⁠attack ​the two Ducati bikes. Victory gave Marc a hat-trick of sprint wins at ⁠Aragon as the seven-times MotoGP champion moved up to ⁠third ⁠in the championship standings behind leader Jorge Martin and Bezzecchi.

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