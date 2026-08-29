Motorcycling-Marc Marquez leaves brother Alex and Bezzecchi behind to win Aragon sprint

Marc Marquez beat ​his brother Alex ​to win ‌the Aragon ​Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, as the reigning MotoGP ‌champion underlined his dominance on home turf and at one of his favourite tracks. Bezzecchi had claimed ‌pole position with a lap record earlier ‌on Saturday, but he had a poor start off the line, with both Marc and Alex overtaking ⁠the ​Aprilia rider ⁠to drop him down to third after turn one.

Once ⁠Marc was out in front, there was no ​catching him as he peeled away with ⁠Alex in tow, while Bezzecchi found no opening to ⁠attack ​the two Ducati bikes. Victory gave Marc a hat-trick of sprint wins at ⁠Aragon as the seven-times MotoGP champion moved up to ⁠third ⁠in the championship standings behind leader Jorge Martin and Bezzecchi.