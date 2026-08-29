Hockey-Argentina lift Women’s Hockey World Cup title to break Dutch dominance

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 21:59 IST
Hockey-Argentina lift Women’s Hockey World Cup title to break Dutch dominance

Argentina ​were crowned Women’s ​Hockey World Cup ‌winners on ​Saturday after defeating hosts and favourites the Netherlands ‌3-1 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw in the final. The Dutch were seeking ‌a fourth successive World Cup title and ‌took the lead through tournament top-scorer Yibbi Jansen on 30 minutes, her eighth of the ⁠World ​Cup.

But Argentina ⁠levelled on 54 minutes via Maria Granatto to ⁠send the game to penalties. It is Argentina’s third ​World Cup title, and first since 2010, ⁠and some revenge for losing in the ⁠final ​to the Dutch four years ago.

Earlier, Belgium claimed their first bronze medal ⁠since 1978 when they defeated Australia 1-0 in ⁠the ⁠third-place playoff. Charlotte Englebert scored the only goal of the game.

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