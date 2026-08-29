"I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one": , RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday made a veiled reference to India's age-old 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' philosophy and said he works in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 22:55 IST
"I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one": , RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/One World One Humanity). Image Credit: ANI

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday made a veiled reference to India's age-old 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' philosophy and said he works in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one. Speaking at the 'One World One Humanity' event here, Bhagwat said truth is one and might be described in different ways by people.

"I am not a religious scholar, nor a religious authority like you, but I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one. Truth is one, and humanity is a product of that truth. So humanity is one. That truth is one truth, but it is described in many ways according to the describer. Because as human beings, we are prisoners of the software that has been created in our heads," he said. "There are many religions, and in today's world, religions are largely defined by rituals. And to fit in a religious discipline, and to treat that path to divinity, this discipline of rituals is also necessary," he added.

Bhagwat arrived in New York earlier this week on the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom at the invitation of overseas local organisations as part of its centenary year celebrations Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar had said on Wednesday that the 'Universal Oneness Celebration' in New York will be an interfaith gathering where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with a diverse, multicultural and multi-faith audience.

Ambekar said the event has been organised with the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, reflecting the inclusive nature of the Bharatiya ethos. He said the initiative is part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's longstanding engagement with different communities in India and across the world to promote understanding and shared purpose.

"The Universal Oneness Celebration in New York exemplifies an interfaith gathering where RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji will communicate with a diverse, multicultural, and multi-faith audience. Organised in the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, the event reflects Bharatiya ethos which is fundamentally inclusive and welcoming to all," he said in a post on X. Ambekar had also invited people interested in learning about the RSS vision and philosophy to participate in such open forums of dialogue.

"This initiative is in line with the longstanding tradition of engagement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with varied communities across India and the world fostering understanding and shared purpose. We invite anyone interested in learning more about the RSS vision and philosophy to participate in these open forums of dialogue," the post read. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Norway's King Haakon honours 'dear father' Harald in first speech as sovereign

Norway's King Haakon honours 'dear father' Harald in first speech as soverei...

Global
2
WRAPUP 4-Nepal resumes flood rescue, seeks technical help and billions of dollars

WRAPUP 4-Nepal resumes flood rescue, seeks technical help and billions of do...

Global
3
Rugby-Kolisi, Kolbe lead South Africa to 33-26 second test win over New Zealand

Rugby-Kolisi, Kolbe lead South Africa to 33-26 second test win over New Zeal...

Global
4
Far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos deported to UK

Far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos deported to UK

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Arctic Is Warming Fast and the Fallout Is Reaching Far Beyond the Ice

Why AI Literacy Could Become a Critical Workforce Resilience Skill

Financing Food Security Without Sacrificing the Environment

The Secret Lives of Roots: Dataset Reveals How Plants Persist, Spread and Rebuild After Disturbance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026