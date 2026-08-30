Tennis-Djokovic says early exit in Cincinnati helped him prepare for US Open

Novak Djokovic said he is never satisfied ​with early losses but that his ​second-round exit at the Cincinnati ‌Open ​gave him extra time to prepare for the U.S. Open, where he will chase a record 25th Grand Slam ‌singles crown. The world number five fell to Argentine Thiago Agustin Tirante in Cincinnati after struggling in the heat and requiring a medical timeout.

"I don't like early losses anywhere, to ‌be honest, but it gave me time to be preparing for the U.S. ‌Open in a most adequate way," the 39-year-old Serbian told reporters in Flushing Meadows on Saturday. He said he had a couple weeks to train and get his body and mind "into the right state" ⁠heading ​into New York.

"If you ⁠ask me if I'm prepared, I feel like I am, as best as I can be, but ⁠it's different training and then getting out on the Arthur Ashe Stadium and playing best-of-five (sets)," ​Djokovic said. "The opening matches are always for me, particularly in the last few ⁠years, quite challenging," he added. "So hopefully I can overcome the first hurdle and build from there."

Djokovic also ⁠said ​he was proud to be appearing at his 20th U.S. Open, which he has won four times. "Obviously longevity was always one of the goals when I ⁠was younger, trying to have long career, trying to have more shots at Grand ⁠Slams, and stay ⁠healthy long enough so that I can perform for as many years as possible," he said.

Fourth seed Djokovic will open campaign ‌against Argentine ‌Mariano Navone.