Croatian Filip Hrgovic pulled ​off a stunning comeback to beat ​British prodigy Moses Itauma ‌by technical ​knockout to claim the vacant IBF world heavyweight title in thrilling fashion at London's O2 Arena on ‌Saturday.

Outpointed over the first eight rounds, the 34-year-old Croatian turned the tide in the ninth, taking advantage of his young opponent's exhaustion to force the stoppage ‌in the ninth round to become Croatia's first heavyweight world champion. Itauma came ‌into Saturday's bout with 12 knockouts in 14 professional fights unbeaten, and it looked like he was about to add a 13th as he pounded his opponent with powerful punches to ⁠the ​head and body.

Attempting ⁠to become the second-youngest heavyweight champion of the world behind Mike Tyson, the 21-year-old's fast ⁠hands connected repeatedly with Hrgovic's head, but the Croatian displayed tremendous resilience, despite being on ​the receiving end of a standing eight count early in the ⁠fight. Itauma landed a stunning uppercut as the bell sounded to end the fifth round, but Hrgovic ⁠managed ​to recover, and he played with fire again at the end of the sixth as Itauma pounded him late in the frame.

Worn out from ⁠his efforts, Itauma slowed as the fight wore on and Hrgovic pounced in ⁠the ninth, forcing ⁠the young Briton back onto the ropes and overwhelming him with shots, forcing the referee to call off the ‌fight as ‌the towel came in from Itauma's corner. (Reporting ​by Philip O'Connor)