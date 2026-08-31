HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day one

Highlights of the first day at U.S. Open on Sunday (times GMT):

0355 NAVONE SHOCKS DJOKOVIC Argentina's Mariano Navone stunned ​former U.S. Open champion Novak Djokovic 7-6(5) 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-1 in a gruelling battle ​lasting more than 4-1/2-hours.

Navone ended the Serbian's bid for a ‌fifth ​U.S. Open title and a record 25th Grand Slam crown as he struggled with physical problems in oppressive humidity. 0345 BUBLIK BEATS WOLF

Alexander Bublik weathered a third-set wobble to defeat American J.J. Wolf 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-1 and book his place in the next round. 0102 PLAY SUSPENDED ON OUTER ‌COURTS

Play was suspended on the outer courts due to rain, while action continues under the roof at the main Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums. Seven matches will resume on Monday. 0001 SVITOLINA SWEEPS PAST SIERRA

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina had little trouble progressing to the next round, with the ninth seed dispatching Argentina’s Solana Sierra 6-1 6-2 in just 51 minutes. READ MORE

Fellow players back 'special' Alcaraz to shine on US Open singles ‌return From Serena double to US Open debut, 17-year-old Frodin gets her own stage

Drama-free Medvedev eases into US Open second round Ukrainians Kostyuk and Svitolina make strong starts at US Open

Pegula foils Ruse to ‌reach US Open second round Ruud pulls out of US Open with back injury

Swiatek encouraged by recent progress after toughest season of career Djokovic says early exit in Cincinnati helped him prepare for US Open

Rybakina on track to recover from injury and play at US Open Wawrinka relishing final US Open in farewell season

Tiley says record US Open prize money aimed at giving players 'fair share' 2020 MEDVEDEV, KOSTYUK ROLL INTO SECOND ROUND

Former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev made light work of Frenchman Hugo Gaston, winning ⁠6-4 6-2 ​6-4 to reach the second round. Earlier, 11th seed Marta ⁠Kostyuk cruised past Australian Storm Hunter 6-4 6-1 as the Ukrainian looks to make another deep Grand Slam run in New York.

1735 PEGULA ADVANCES American Jessica Pegula advanced to the second round as the third seed began her campaign at Arthur ⁠Ashe on a perfect note, registering a dominant 6-3 6-2 win over Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

1730 CILIC WITHDRAWS FROM US OPEN The 2014 champion Marin Cilic withdrew from the U.S. Open due to injury ahead of his first-round match. ​Lucky Loser Otto Virtanen was named as his replacement in the competition.

1710 KREJCIKOVA KNOCKED OUT Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova became the first seeded player to exit the tournament after the 27th ⁠seed fell 7-6(4) 6-2 to Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round. Despite saving six match points, the two-time Grand Slam champion could not stave off defeat.

1655 PAOLINI ADVANCES Italian Jasmine Paolini battled past Slovenia's Veronika Erjavec, overcoming a second-set wobble before prevailing ⁠6-3 ​3-6 6-4. The 19th seed cruised through the opening set but had to weather a spirited fightback from Erjavec before regaining control in the decider to book her place in the second round.

1645 FIRST RESULT OF THE DAY Unseeded Polish player Kamil Majchrzak defeated Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic 6-3 6-3 6-3, becoming the first men's player to advance to the second round.

1530 RUUD WITHDRAWS The 2022 U.S. Open ⁠runner-up Casper Ruud withdrew from this year's tournament due to a back injury on the opening day. The 19th seed was replaced by lucky loser Arthur Gea who will face Juan Manuel ⁠Cerundolo in the first round.

1500 PLAY UNDER WAY Play ⁠began in New York, with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SUNDAY (prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/1200 ET)

3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania) 7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Hugo Gaston (France)

4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Mariano Navone (Argentina) Venus Williams (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET) 19-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v Veronika Erjavec (Slovenia)

Coleman ‌Wong (Hong Kong) v 20-Tommy Paul (U.S.) 9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) ‌v Solana Sierra (Argentina)

15-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v J.J. Wolf (U.S.)