Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say supertanker struck by mines in Strait of Hormuz

A ​supertanker caught ​fire and ‌was brought to ​a complete halt after being ‌struck by two naval mines in the southern Strait of Hormuz, ‌Iran state TV reported on Monday, ‌citing a statement by the Revolutionary Guards. The Guards said the tanker ⁠had ​been ⁠attempting to pass through the waterway illegally. ⁠It did not identify the ​vessel or provide information about its ⁠crew.

The Guards warned that other ⁠ships ​violating its security rules would face the same fate ⁠and said compliance with its regulations for ⁠passage ⁠through the Strait of Hormuz was mandatory.