Greece to sign $3.5 billion deal with Israel for air defence system

Greece is expected to ​sign a deal with Israel on ​Monday to buy a ‌multi-layer air ​defence system worth about €3 billion ($3.5 billion) as part of a broader military modernisation programme, two security ‌sources told Reuters. The country's security council has given initial approval to the deal, which includes advanced short, medium and long-range missile systems.

"Greek officials later on Monday will ‌sign four agreements with Israeli SIBAT and MAFAT directorates in Tel ‌Aviv worth about €3 billion for three types of missiles and radar systems," one of the officials told Reuters. Greece plans to spend about €28 billion by 2036 to build the "Achilles Shield" ⁠multi-layer ​anti-ballistic, anti-aircraft and anti-drone ⁠system, and to buy up to 40 F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and ⁠frigates from France and Italy.

The source added that a separate agreement for ​an anti-drone system would also be signed. Greece, which uses U.S.-made Patriot systems, ⁠Russian S-300 systems and various short-range air defences to protect its airspace, spends nearly 3.5% ⁠of ​its gross domestic product on defence, a higher proportion than many NATO allies due to its long-standing dispute with neighbouring Turkey.

Greece and Israel, ⁠which have strong economic and diplomatic ties, operate an air training centre in ⁠Greece, hold ⁠joint annual military exercises and cooperate on anti-drone systems and cybersecurity. Last year, Athens bought 36 Israeli-made rocket artillery systems for about €650 ‌million.

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