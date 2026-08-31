Inflation up in four German states in August, pointing to national increase

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 13:42 IST
Inflation up in four German states in August, pointing to national increase

Inflation rose ​in four key German states ​in August, preliminary data ‌showed on ​Monday, suggesting Germany's national inflation rate could increase this month.

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