Inflation up in four German states in August, pointing to national increase
Inflation rose in four key German states in August, preliminary data showed on Monday, suggesting Germany's national inflation rate could increase this month.
Inflation rose in four key German states in August, preliminary data showed on Monday, suggesting Germany's national inflation rate could increase this month.
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