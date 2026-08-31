European stocks ease as U.S.-Iran strikes fuel oil rally

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 12:53 IST
European stocks ease as U.S.-Iran strikes fuel oil rally

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., ​UK and European stock markets, ​click or type ‌LIVE/ in ​a news window) European shares dipped at the open on Monday as fresh U.S.-Iran military ‌strikes pushed oil prices and bond yields higher, while the STOXX 600 remained on track for a fifth straight monthly gain.

The pan-European STOXX ‌600 was flat at about 655 points by 0712 GMT ‌after a weaker start, with London markets closed for a bank holiday. Energy stocks rose 0.6%, tracking a more than 2% jump in Brent crude , which ⁠traded around $90.70 ​a barrel.

U.S. ⁠forces struck two missile launchers on Iran's Larak Island in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz on Sunday, the first known U.S. military action against Iran since ​late July, prompting Tehran to launch attacks on two U.S. ⁠air bases in Jordan, Iranian media reported. Germany's DAX dropped 0.5% ahead of inflation ⁠data from ​the euro zone's largest economy that could offer on the European Central Bank's rate path. Euro zone inflation figures and ⁠U.S. payrolls data will be in focus later this week.

Bakkafrost dropped ⁠7.1%, among ⁠the top decliners on the STOXX 600 after the Faroe Islands salmon farmer reported second-quarter results.

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