Russia says it will keep Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant supplied with diesel but external power must be restored

Russia's ​Rosatom state nuclear ​corporation said on ‌Monday that ​its priority was to keep the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia ‌nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine supplied with diesel fuel in the absence of ‌an external power source. Alexei Likhachev, Rosatom's head, ‌said in a statement that the situation at the plant was under full control as ⁠it ​was kept functioning ⁠on its backup diesel generators. But he ⁠said such a situation could not go on ​indefinitely and that it was essential to restore ⁠external power lines.

He said he hoped that ⁠a ​local ceasefire could be arranged to pause fighting between Russia and ⁠Ukraine in order to carry out repairs to the ⁠Ferrosplavnaya-1 ⁠power line, which supplies electricity to the plant.