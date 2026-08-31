Russia says it will keep Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant supplied with diesel but external power must be restored
Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation said on Monday that its priority was to keep the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine supplied with diesel fuel in the absence of an external power source. Alexei Likhachev, Rosatom's head, said in a statement that the situation at the plant was under full control as it was kept functioning on its backup diesel generators. But he said such a situation could not go on indefinitely and that it was essential to restore external power lines.
He said he hoped that a local ceasefire could be arranged to pause fighting between Russia and Ukraine in order to carry out repairs to the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line, which supplies electricity to the plant.