JSMM chief urges unity against Pakistan as Sindh United Party organises 'Wahdat-i-Sindh' rally in Karachi

In a post shared on X, Burfat said the threats to Sindh's land, water, natural resources, political autonomy, national identity and territorial integrity by the Pakistani state were collective issues that required a unified political response.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 13:16 IST
JSMM chief urges unity against Pakistan as Sindh United Party organises 'Wahdat-i-Sindh' rally in Karachi
Sindh United Party (SUP) organises 'Wahdat-i-Sindh' rally in Karachi (Photo/X/@shafiburfat). Image Credit: ANI

Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) chairman Shafi Burfat has called for greater political unity among Sindhi nationalist groups, reiterating his demand for the "complete national and intellectual liberation" of Sindh and describing the province as being under "colonial occupation". In a post shared on X, Burfat said the threats to Sindh's land, water, natural resources, political autonomy, national identity and territorial integrity by the Pakistani state were collective issues that required a unified political response.

Referring to the 'Wahdat-i-Sindh' rally held in Karachi by the Sindh United Party (SUP) under the leadership of Syed Zain Shah, Burfat praised the organisers and participants, saying the gathering represented a political expression in favour of Sindh's geographical unity and public rights. He argued that differences among pro-Sindh political and social groups should not prevent cooperation on issues concerning the province's territory, resources, rivers, land and political future. According to him, broader cooperation was necessary to prevent fragmentation and build a sustained political movement.

Burfat also stated that the need for grassroots political mobilisation, saying villages, towns, educational institutions, workers, peasants, women, youth, intellectuals and Sindhis living abroad should be connected through a long-term political campaign. He cautioned nationalist activists against treating individual protests, halted projects or temporary political gains as final victories. Such developments, he said, should instead be viewed as stages towards what he termed the ultimate objective of national liberation.

The JSMM chief maintained that the people of Sindh had a right to pursue an independent political struggle based on self-determination, popular consent and international law. He reiterated his support for the establishment of an independent "Sindhudesh", claiming that Sindh's resources, rivers, lands and coastal areas remained under the control of the Pakistani state and military. Burfat also called upon the Sindhi diaspora to raise what he described as Sindh's "anti-colonial struggle" internationally. (ANI)

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