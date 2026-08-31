​China's foreign ​ministry said on ‌Monday that ​the country's release of information about the ‌floods and mudslide near its border with Nepal was transparent and timely, ‌denying reports that Beijing ignored early ‌warning signs in infrastructure construction. "Malicious smear campaigns and hype using the ⁠disaster situation ​does ⁠not align with popular sentiment," ministry spokesperson ⁠Guo Jiakun said in response to ​allegations that China censored videos of ⁠the disaster and understated the number of ⁠missing ​people.

"We firmly oppose such baseless and malicious speculation," he ⁠said when asked about allegations that ⁠China ⁠ignored warnings from scientists in hydropower infrastructure construction.