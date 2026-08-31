UAE says forces dealt with drone coming from Iran, condemns attack as dangerous escalation

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 14:44 IST
UAE says forces dealt with drone coming from Iran, condemns attack as dangerous escalation

​The UAE air force engaged a ‌drone over its territorial waters that had come from Iran, the defence ministry said ‌in a statement on Monday.

It ‌did not provide further details on the drone, including whether it was shot ⁠down ​or ⁠its intended target. The UAE foreign ministry later ⁠strongly condemned the Iranian drone attack as "a ​dangerous escalation that represents a flagrant violation ⁠of the state’s sovereignty, security and stability."

It ⁠said ​the UAE reserved its full right to respond and called ⁠for an immediate halt to the attacks.

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