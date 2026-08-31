EU aviation safety agency narrows Gulf airspace warning

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 17:09 IST
EU aviation safety agency narrows Gulf airspace warning

The ​European Union ​Aviation Safety Agency on ‌Monday extended ​until September 30 its warning ‌to airlines to avoid airspace over the waters of the Persian Gulf within Bahrain, ‌Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, ‌revising an earlier advisory that recommended avoiding the countries' entire airspace. It also asked airlines ⁠to ​not ⁠operate over Gulf of Oman waters within Oman's ⁠Muscat flight information region.

The agency ​lifted its previous recommendation that airlines avoid ⁠Jordanian airspace, but advised operators to ⁠exercise caution ​through September 30. EASA also extended its recommendations that airlines ⁠not operate in the airspace of Iran, ⁠Iraq ⁠and Lebanon until the end of September.

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