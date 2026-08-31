Italy, Spain extend tit-for-tat border controls after Ceuta migrant surge

Italy ​said on Monday it would suspend its ​open-border arrangements with Spain for another ‌15 days, ​extending restrictions it imposed after a mass rush of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta a month ago.

In response, Spain said it ‌would also keep checking passengers arriving from Italy by air and sea for 15 more days, prolonging tit-for-tat restrictions that have undermined the European Union's passport-free Schengen zone. Rome's right-wing government initially brought in the restrictions on August 1, ‌saying it wanted to make sure no migrants entering Ceuta could travel on to Italy. Those ‌curbs had been due to expire on Monday.

The decision to extend the suspension "was taken ... due to the persistence of the factors that had led to the reintroduction of the measures," Italy's interior ministry said. Spanish authorities say between 5,000 and 8,000 people remain in ⁠Ceuta ​after at least 72,000 ⁠crossed from neighbouring Morocco on July 30.

At least 82 migrants were found dead on the Spanish side of the border and Morocco ⁠confirmed 14 more deaths. The ministry said Italy was aware of "the steps already undertaken by Spain, together with the European ​Union, to help bring the situation in the area back to normal in the near future."

Prime ⁠Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has taken a hard line against illegal immigration, is under pressure from a new far-right party, Futuro Nazionale, ⁠whose ​rhetoric is resonating with some voters ahead of elections due next year. The centre-left opposition criticised the decision to reinstate border checks, saying it would undermine ties with Madrid, and that there was no indication ⁠migrants in Ceuta would travel to Italy.

Spain initially brought in its curbs on passengers arriving from Italy on ⁠August 8 and said ⁠they would last for a month. After Italy's decision, Spain would extend its border checks "for a further 15 days," the interior ministry there said.