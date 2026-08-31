Safeguard "freedom of navigation, commerce": PM Modi meets Iranian Prez Pezeshkian in Bishkek, urges no harm to seafarers amid West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek and urged the protection of commercial shipping and insisting that seafarers and civilians must not be harmed amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Following the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson stated that the two leaders discussed bilateral ties, trade, the prevailing situation in West Asia and the safety of seafarers

"The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral ties. They reviewed recent developments in the West Asia region. Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Prime Minister also underlined the need for continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. Reiterating India's readiness to closely cooperate with Iran in multilateral organisations, including BRICS and SCO, Prime Minister Modi conveyed to Pezeshkian that he looked forward to welcoming the Iranian President to India for the BRICS Summit scheduled in New Delhi on September 12-13.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed New Delhi's resolve to "expand and diversify" bilateral trade channels with Iran, emphasising the country's dedication to deepening historic ties across multiple domains. Sharing details of the engagement on social media, PM Modi posted, "Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors."

"We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," he added. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the two leaders conducted a "fruitful meeting" focused on bilateral cooperation and a review of geopolitical dynamics across West Asia.

"Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," Jaiswal shared online, adding that the Prime Minister stressed the necessity of sustained initiatives to promote regional stability, security, and the protection of maritime commerce. The high-level discussions took place against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in West Asia impacting regional stability, commercial navigation and maritime logistics.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, along other senior delegates from Tehran, were among those who attended the bilateral meeting between the Indian Prime Minister and Iranian President. Building upon these established diplomatic channels, PM Modi and President Pezeshkian had previously held a telephone conversation, where the Iranian President briefed the Indian PM on developments in West Asia and the way forward.

Both leaders had earlier spoken on March 21, during which they had discussed in detail the security situation in the West Asia region. PM Modi is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend the 26th SCO Summit and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

Earlier today, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors, besides the West Asia situation. (ANI)