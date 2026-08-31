Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 18:30 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science ​news briefs.

NASA launches powerful ​Roman Space Telescope, ‌a spy satellite ​turned to the stars

NASA began a new mission to probe some of the ‌biggest mysteries in astrophysics and cosmology with the launch on Sunday of the U.S. space agency's new flagship astronomical observatory, a repurposed spy satellite ‌that will capture panoramic views of the cosmos. The Nancy Grace ‌Roman Space Telescope, a roughly $4 billion project, was carried aloft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket through ⁠blue skies ​just after sunrise. ⁠Its mission is planned for five years, though NASA said the telescope may ⁠have enough fuel for five additional years.

Coral bleaching occurring too frequently ​for reefs to recover, scientists say

Coral reefs are experiencing bleaching ⁠events so frequently that they no longer have time to recover before the ⁠next ​one strikes, with global coral cover now well below normal levels and at risk of irreversible decline, scientists said on ⁠Monday. The world's coral reefs sustain a quarter of all marine life, make ⁠coastlines more ⁠resilient and provide food and livelihoods for millions of people, but their survival has been threatened by pollution ‌and ‌increasingly frequent mass bleaching caused ​by soaring ocean heat.

TRENDING

1
Belgium Prime Minister to arrive in India on first official visit

Belgium Prime Minister to arrive in India on first official visit

Global
2
Bihar, Jharkhand sign MoU ending 25-year Sone River water-sharing dispute

Bihar, Jharkhand sign MoU ending 25-year Sone River water-sharing dispute

India
3
China's Xi tells Putin that foundations of ties will be stronger

China's Xi tells Putin that foundations of ties will be stronger

Global
4
Maharashtra: FIR registered against MNS' Amit Raj Thackeray, others over alleged removal of PM Modi's photo from Pune college office

Maharashtra: FIR registered against MNS' Amit Raj Thackeray, others over all...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morocco Wants to Be More Than a Green Export Hub: Can Chinese Investment Deliver?

Why One-Size-Fits-All Climate Policy Fails Across the BRICS Economies

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

Protecting More Than Lungs: New ICU Eye Care Plan Tackles Hidden Risks of Prone Ventilation

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