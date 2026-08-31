Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 18:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary ​of current ​entertainment news ‌briefs.

Jury to ​hear closing arguments in Tupac killing ‌trial

Closing arguments are set for Monday in the trial of an ex-gang ‌leader accused of masterminding the ‌drive-by killing of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, a cold case that became ⁠emblematic ​of ⁠violence permeating 1990s rap culture. Duane "Keffe D" Davis, ⁠63, is charged in Nevada's ​Clark County with a single count of ⁠murder using a deadly weapon. He ⁠has pleaded ​not guilty. Davis is accused of leading a group ⁠of men to kill Shakur, 25, who was ⁠one ⁠of rap's most commercially successful and influential artists, in ‌retaliation ‌for the beating of ​his nephew.

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