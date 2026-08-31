Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Jury to hear closing arguments in Tupac killing trial
Closing arguments are set for Monday in the trial of an ex-gang leader accused of masterminding the drive-by killing of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, a cold case that became emblematic of violence permeating 1990s rap culture. Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, is charged in Nevada's Clark County with a single count of murder using a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty. Davis is accused of leading a group of men to kill Shakur, 25, who was one of rap's most commercially successful and influential artists, in retaliation for the beating of his nephew.