Liverpool have ​signed France ​forward Bradley ‌Barcola from ​European champions Paris St Germain on ‌a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Monday, making him ‌the latest marquee addition to their ‌frontline. Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the 23-year-old had ⁠joined ​in ⁠a package worth around £120 million ($162 million), with ⁠more than £100 million guaranteed.

"It took a ​long time but I'm really happy ⁠today to be able to play ⁠for ​Liverpool and all I want is to be on the ⁠pitch and be able to play," ⁠Barcola ⁠told Liverpool's website. ($1 = 0.7387 pounds)