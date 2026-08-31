Soccer-Liverpool bring in marquee forward signing Barcola from PSG

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 18:38 IST
Soccer-Liverpool bring in marquee forward signing Barcola from PSG

Liverpool have ​signed France ​forward Bradley ‌Barcola from ​European champions Paris St Germain on ‌a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Monday, making him ‌the latest marquee addition to their ‌frontline. Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the 23-year-old had ⁠joined ​in ⁠a package worth around £120 million ($162 million), with ⁠more than £100 million guaranteed.

"It took a ​long time but I'm really happy ⁠today to be able to play ⁠for ​Liverpool and all I want is to be on the ⁠pitch and be able to play," ⁠Barcola ⁠told Liverpool's website. ($1 = 0.7387 pounds)

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