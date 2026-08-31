Swiss ​police said on Monday ‌that they had ​arrested a 43-year-old suspect in relation to a deadly shooting at a rave in the ‌town of Aarau at the weekend. A 22-year-old Italian woman was killed and five people were injured in the early hours of Sunday morning at ‌the event,held at a covered horse racing track.

Police launched a massive operation ‌and just before 1 a.m. on Monday arrested a 43-year-old Swiss man on suspicion of carrying out the attack, they said. "Investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident, as ⁠well ​as its background ⁠and possible motive, are currently under way. At this stage, it is assumed that a ⁠single perpetrator was involved," police in the canton of Aargau said in a statement. ​They gave no further details.

Police on Sunday said they were ⁠investigating three possible motives including a mass killing, an act of terrorism or an unknown criminal ⁠motive. Cartridges ​found at the scene indicated two calibres of bullet, possibly from a pistol and an assault rifle, police said.

The Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger ⁠said cartridges found resembled those used in the Russian AK-74 assault rifle and ⁠its variants. Police declined ⁠to comment on the report.

The 22-year-old Italian who died was named as Maria Spinelli by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia ‌Meloni.