DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 31

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Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

MONDAY, AUGUST 31 TORONTO/NEW YORK- Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on a nine-day visit to Canada and the United States, with trade, investment and global economic cooperation at the centre of her agenda. The tour will take her to Toronto, Chicago, ‌Asheville and New York, bringing together bilateral economic diplomacy, investor engagement and India's participation in the G20 Finance Track. (To Sep. 2)

EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2026 (Final day) NGERULMUD - Foreign Minister of Taiwan Lin Chia-lung will lead a delegation to Palau to attend the 55th Pacific Islands Forum and deepen partnerships with Pacific Island countries. (To Sep. 3)

ASHGABAT/BRATISLAVA/VIENNA/ULAANBAATAR - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will visit Turkmenistan, Slovakia, Austria and Mongolia (To Sep. 4) TASHKENT/BISHKEK – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a four-day trip beginning to Uzbekistan to bolster bilateral ties and to Kyrgyzstan for the annual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). (To Sep. 1)

DUBLIN - NATO Deputy Secretary General, Radmila Shekerinska, will visit Dublin, Ireland. (To Sep. 1) BISHKEK - President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Plus Meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, before making an official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (To Sep. 1)

ATHENS - Greece hosts Lebanese president Joseph Aoun in Athens. Aoun will meet counterpart Constantine Tassoulas and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis - 0800 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defence ministers (To Sep. 1)

BISHKEK/CAIRO - Chinese President Xi ‌Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, as part of a state visit there, followed by a visit to Egypt. (To Sep. 3) BISHKEK - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, alongside other leaders, attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional bloc including Russia, China, India, Iran, Pakistan and Central Asian countries. (To Sep. 1)

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors gather in North Carolina. (To Sep. 1) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 22nd Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School

GYMNICH - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (To Sep. 2) ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, U.S. - Finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

BANGKOK - Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visits Thailand. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 BANGKOK - Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul delivers a keynote speech on "Thailand's Offer to the World" at a business summit - 0220 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (To Sep. 4) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 MUNICH, Germany – 54th Anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, which killed 11 Israelis.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

INDIA/BANGLADESH – 15th anniversary of a ​pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. LONDON - Seven OPEC+ countries will meet on Sunday to discuss their ⁠output policy.

The seven include Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Oman and Kazakhstan. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 SAINT PAUL DE VENCE, France - French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will co-chair Cinema & Moving Image Summit in Saint-Paul de Vence. (To Sep. 9)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

COLOMBO - Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is reportedly scheduled to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka. (To Sep. 10) LONDON - World Nuclear Association Annual Symposium (To Sep. 11)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

BEIJING – APEC 16th Energy Ministers Meeting (To Sep. 11) TORONTO, Canada - 51st Annual Toronto International Film Festival 2026 (To Sep. 20)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

UNITED STATES – 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the ⁠World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 DUBLIN - US President Donald Trump is set to visit Ireland to attend the final rounds of the Amgen Irish Open at his golf resort in Doonbeg, County Clare, according to a White House official cited by the New York Post. (To Sep. 13)

NEW DELHI - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will make his first visit to India for the BRICS Summit. (To Sep. 13) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 SWEDEN - Swedish Parliament election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

VIENNA - IAEA 70th General Conference (To Sep. 18) MANILA - Economic and trade ministers of ASEAN countries hold high-level meetings in Manila. (To ​Sep. 22)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy GUATEMALA – 205th Anniversary of Independence

EL SALVADOR - 205th Anniversary of Independence COSTA RICA - 205th Anniversary of Independence

HONDURAS - 205th Anniversary of Independence NICARAGUA - 205th Anniversary of Independence

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

STRASBOURG, FRANCE - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers the State of the European Union address to the EU Parliament in Strasbourg – 0700 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (To September 19) RUSSIA - ⁠Russian Federal Duma election

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

MUNICH – 200th Munich Oktoberfest (To Oct. 4) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Sep. 25)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber of Representatives election

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 53rd anniversary of independence from Portugal. WASHINGTON - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the United States, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

PARIS - Pope Leo visits France (To Sep. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 BERLIN – 52nd BMW Berlin Marathon

SWITZERLAND - Switzerland Referendum election SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

GLOBAL - World Rabies Day SEOUL - South Korea marks the 76th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the ⁠Korean ​War.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (To Sep. 29)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold annual meetings (To Oct. 1) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1 GLOBAL - International Day of Older Persons

ABUJA - Nigeria celebrates its 66th year of independence CHINA - 77th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China

LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (To Oct. 2) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 GUINEA - 68th anniversary of independence from France

GLOBAL - International Day of Non-Violence - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3 LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election

BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Election

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House of Representatives Election LONDON - The OPEC+ JMMC will meet to discuss market conditions and production data.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) comprises Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria and Venezuela. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – 15th Death Anniversary of ⁠Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 MOSCOW - 20th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

GLOBAL - World Sight Day LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup Meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

GLOBAL - World Post Day LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council

CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day

GLOBAL - World Day against death penalty FIJI – 56th anniversary of independence

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council BALI – 24th anniversary of Bali bombings

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction SAN JOSE, Chile – ⁠16th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine.

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World ⁠Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council (To Oct. 16) GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day

GLOBAL - International day of rural women - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct. 23)

SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – 15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's ‌Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more ‌than 4,000 others. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct. 30) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 ATLANTA, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting. (To Oct. 31)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily ​mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

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