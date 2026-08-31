Turkey says it has Black Sea grain plan and is in contact with Russia, Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 18:46 IST
Turkey says it has Black Sea grain plan and is in contact with Russia, Ukraine

Turkey has ​prepared a plan for ​the safe passage ‌of grain ​via the Black Sea and is in contact with both Russia ‌and Ukraine regarding it, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday. Turkey has repeatedly expressed willingness to revive a U.N.-brokered ‌deal that got grain out of Ukraine ‌during wartime.

"We have prepared a plan and we are in contact with both sides regarding this plan," Fidan told a ⁠press ​conference in Istanbul. "If ⁠the necessary conditions emerge, we are working in particular to ⁠achieve another agreement similar to the grain deal." Turkey and the ​United Nations helped mediate the so-called Black Sea Grain ⁠Initiative which was agreed in July 2022 to allow the ⁠safe ​export of nearly 33 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, despite ⁠the war.

Russia withdrew from the agreement in 2023, complaining ⁠that its own ⁠food and fertiliser exports faced serious obstacles.

TRENDING

1
Prediction market startup Kalshi permanently bans ex-US lawmaker Santos from trading

Prediction market startup Kalshi permanently bans ex-US lawmaker Santos from...

Global
2
Trescothick happy with England pace attack's development, says won't "ease off the gas" at Edgbaston against Pakistan

Trescothick happy with England pace attack's development, says won't "ease o...

Global
3
Bessent says goal of U.S. sanctions is to get Iran to 'come to the table' 

Bessent says goal of U.S. sanctions is to get Iran to 'come to the table' 

Global
4
Gautam Adani calls for new credit framework to assess India's large infrastructure platforms

Gautam Adani calls for new credit framework to assess India's large infrastr...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morocco Wants to Be More Than a Green Export Hub: Can Chinese Investment Deliver?

Why One-Size-Fits-All Climate Policy Fails Across the BRICS Economies

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

Protecting More Than Lungs: New ICU Eye Care Plan Tackles Hidden Risks of Prone Ventilation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026